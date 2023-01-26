UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno receives painted mural in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico (Photo)

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has received a painted mural of himself back in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico.

If there was any doubt before UFC 283, there isn’t any now. Brandon Moreno is the undisputed best flyweight on the planet.

‘The Assassin Baby’ defeated Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio, bringing a definitive end to their historic rivalry. His foe is set to move up to bantamweight, whereas Moreno will continue to defend the strap at 125 pounds.

The win means this is his second run as the unified champ, as he came into this meeting with the interim belt over his shoulder.

In terms of just how important this is for Mexican mixed martial arts, it’s hard to put it into words. The 29-year-old has given hope to an entire nation and with a parade of other fighters from his country competing for a UFC title this year, 2023 could be the most lucrative and successful yet.

Now, he’s been immortalised forever with a mural back in Tijuana.

Beautiful mural for UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is his city of Tijuana, BC, Mexico. (📸 mode.awc IG) pic.twitter.com/ggkFtkeaAh — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) January 25, 2023

Moreno: the king of kings

The champ has spoken at length about his desire to bring a UFC PPV event to Mexico. With Mexico City being the likeliest landing spot, and with the UFC hoping to get back out on the road more this year, it feels inevitable that it’s going to happen.

He’s earned the right to compete in front of his home fans, especially given how poorly he was treated by the Brazilian fans in attendance on Saturday night.

In terms of an opponent, it certainly feels like Alexandre Pantoja is waiting in the wings to get the nod.

