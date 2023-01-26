Dan Hooker believes Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade crossed the line of being a sporting endeavor: “Just like… a freak show”

Dan Hooker believes Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade crossed the line of being a sporting endeavour.

UFC 283 saw Lauren Murphy (16-6 MMA) and Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA) in a flyweight bout last Saturday night, January 21st at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The result was a unanimous decision very impressive win for Andrade (30-25, 30-25 and 30-26). The Brazilian had picked up another win in front of her home country.

The match did create controversy with fans and fighters alike, with many saying the fight should have been stopped. It was a gruesome battle and Murphy took an incredible amount of damage inside the cage.

It was during ‘The Allstar MMA Live Show’ that Dan Hooker weighed in on the bout between Murphy and Andrade (h/t MMANews):

“I feel like, if that was boxing, that would have been stopped probably after the first round or pretty close after that. Once it stops becoming a sporting endeavor and a sporting contest, they kinda just stop the fight… I kind of feel the same. We’re being paid for a sporting endeavour. No boundary has been set. No clear line has been set by coaches, or commissions, or referees, or doctors… They all just stare at each other like, ‘You do it.’”

Continuing, Dan Hooker said:

“Once a fight is crossing the line of being a sporting endeavour, and now it’s like — that fight went into the part where it was just gratifying people’s (thirst for blood). Like, ‘Man, I haven’t seen anything like that before, look at her face!’ I feel like once it crosses the line into, just like… a freak show, someone needs to put their hand up and say, ‘I’ve seen enough.’ We need to decide who that’s going to be.”

Dan Hooker (22-12 MMA) is currently preparing for his upcoming match with Jalin Turner (13-5 MMA) on Saturday March 4th at UFC 285.

Do you agree with ‘The Hangman’ that the bout turned into a ‘freak show’ and should have been stopped? Do you think there needs to be set boundaries concerning when a fight should or should not continue?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!