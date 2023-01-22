UFC 283 Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 283 event is co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno.

The bout will mark the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno have collided inside of the Octagon. The pair have gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent collision by unanimous decision.

Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA) has gone 6-1-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA) has gone 6-1-2 over his past nine Octagon appearances.

No glove touch, but we're keeping it respectful to start the fourth meeting #UFC283

Round one of the UFC 283 co-headliner begins and Deiveson Figueiredo quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Moreno shoots in for a takedown and get it. ‘Figgy’ is holding on to a guillotine choke but he won’t be able to complete it from this position. Figueiredo scrambles and gets back to his feet. Moreno with a low kick. He throws a looping right that connects. Figueiredo with a front kick to the body. Moreno returns fire with one of his own. The Brazilian crowd tries to get behind the champion. Figueiredo leaps into the pocket with a combination. He lands a nice kick to the body. Moreno with a good punch to the head and Deiveson counters nicely to the body. Brandon Moreno with a snapping jab. Figueiredo with a hard low kick. He attempts to shoot for a takedown but the challenger shrugs him off. Moreno with a good left. He lands another and then shoots in and scores another takedown. Figueiredo looks for a leg lock. He has this deep. Brandon looks to create some space. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 283 co-main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo comes out with early pressure. He secures a leg and gets a trip takedown. The champion is working from full guard here. He lands a nice right hand. Moreno scrambles and gets up to his feet. He shoots for a takedown but ‘Figgy’ is able to defend. Figueiredo steps into the pocket but gets countered by a left hand from Brandon Moreno. The challenger follows that up with a low kick. Deiveson Figueiredo with a big punch. He gets a takedown. There is a big scramble. ‘Figgy’ hops on a guillotine choke. It is tight but Moreno eventually breaks free. The Mexican is now working from top position. Ninety seconds remain in the round. Brandon is looking to posture up but the champ won’t let him. The referee is telling him to work. Herb Dean again calls for action. There hasn’t been much of it in this position. Moreno with an elbow. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 283 headliner begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a good punch to the body. Brandon Moreno swings and misses with a big hook. ‘Figgy’ goes to the body. Moreno with a jab and then a low kick. Figueiredo looks to lock up the clinch but Moreno breaks free. Brandon with another haymaker that misses the mark. He follows that up with a big left hook. Figueiredo signals at the referee like he was poked in the eye. The ref isn’t having it. Moreno takes the fight to the floor. Just under three minutes remain. Big shots from the top by Brandon Moreno. ‘Figgy’ is busted up. More big shots from the challenger. Just over a minute to go in the round.

IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title!

The fight is stopped between rounds due to Figgy’s eye injury.

Official UFC 283 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO

