Alex Pereira issues challenge to newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill: “What about knocking me out?”

Alex Pereira has confirmed that he’s interested in taking on new UFC champion Jamahal Hill in a superfight this year.

Last weekend, Jamahal Hill captured the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Glover Teixeira. One of the men in Glover’s corner was none other than Alex Pereira – the UFC middleweight champion.

‘Poatan’ was coming off the back of a huge finish over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 in November. Ever since then, many have been talking non-stop about the possibility of him going toe to toe with ‘Stylebender’ in an immediate rematch.

Now, however, a possible spanner has been thrown into the works.

During a post on social media, Hill was confronted with a challenge from Pereira in the comments.

Alex Pereira issues a challenge to fellow UFC champ Jamahal Hill. 👀 Full story: https://t.co/8b2srPlqsT pic.twitter.com/bBEmWMzMpY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 25, 2023

“I heard prochazka is injured. What about knocking me out?”

Pereira throws down the gauntlet

It comes after the following remarks from ‘Sweet Dreams’ regarding a possible showdown between them.

“They tell me he might come up (to light heavyweight). Come on in my boy! Whenever he decides. Oh yeah, I can go up there and f*ck him up. Come on in my boy, all that smoke. I was there (in New York), I watched (UFC 281) live. All respect to Izzy but I’ll knock Pereira the f*ck out.”

Jamahal Hill is on top of the world right now. As such, it makes sense that he’d be willing to take on just about anyone.

Alas, even though Pereira is at middleweight, he’s incredibly big for the division. Plus, with Adesanya lingering, it’s just hard to picture the UFC passing him by.

What do you think about Alex Pereira issuing a challenge to Jamahal Hill? Is there any chance we see that fight this year and if so, who would be the favourite?