UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic claims he was sucker punched by Jimi Manuwa: “You’re such a bad loser”

Aleksandar Rakic has a doozy of a story coming out of UFC London.

The event went down inside the O2 Arena in London, England on July 23. The main event ended in just 15 seconds. Curtis Blaydes picked up the TKO victory over Tom Aspinall, who suffered a knee injury.

The action didn’t stop inside the Octagon, however. Number three ranked UFC light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic took to his Twitter account to claim that Jimi Manuwa, who he defeated via KO back in 2019, sucker punched him backstage.

Here is Rakic’s side of the story (h/t MMAJunkie):

Hey Jimi,

I thought you were still asleep?#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/ebdKQv4QQm — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 24, 2022

“Jimi Manuwa, you piece of sh*t,” Rakic said in a Twitter video. “You son of a b*tch. What a p*ssy move you did last night on me. Guys, I would just let you know that after the event at UFC London, the security was escorting me to the transfer back to the hotel, and ‘Mr. Still Sleep’ was sitting in my row at the end of the row, so I needed to pass by. And I pass by and he talked to me something – I didn’t really pay attention. I have nothing to do with that guy. For me, this is over. So I started to turn away and he sucker-punched me. And even in that close range he couldn’t catch my head. I think he caught me with the forearm on my neck.

“The security was so fast here and they separated us. Man, what a f*cking p*ssy move. You knew that I would be alone in London by myself. You know that I had surgery nine weeks ago and you did this. Man, you’re such a bad loser. I want the people to know what a piece of sh*t you are. I’m going to stay in your head forever. I retired you, I knocked you out and the world saw that. So happy retirement, ‘Mr. Sleep.’”