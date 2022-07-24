Sean O’Malley encourages other UFC fighters to “do better” on social media: “I make twice as much money on social media”

Sean O’Malley is calling on his fellow UFC fighters to get better at utilizing social media.

O’Malley has raised his stock a great deal on social media. It’s helped him garner success with his own podcast and merchandise. Overall, the Sean O’Malley brand is booming and whether you like him or not, the “Sugar” show is money.

During an interview with Eurosport, O’Malley expressed his belief that too many UFC fighters fail to use social media to their advantage (via SportsKeeda).

“I’ll say it for you. Their social media is whack. I’d say I am definitely the biggest name in the division, one of the biggest names in the UFC right now. A lot of other fighters, they can do better on social media, they’re just boring people. So, maybe they just couldn’t get it on social media. But they should at least try.”

O’Malley went on to claim that he’s made more money off social media than he has actually fighting under the UFC banner.

“I make twice as much money on social media [than fighting].”

O’Malley is due for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career. He will take on former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 22.

Sean O’Malley recently told BT Sport that he expects to fight Petr Yan multiple times after UFC 280.

“It is (a fun fight). I think we are going to fight multiple times. He’s what, 28, 29, (I’m) 27. The bantamweight division is the best division in the UFC, if I had to predict I think me and Petr will fight multiple times,” O’Malley said to BT Sport. “He’s not going anywhere, he’s not going below top-five ever, once I’m up there I don’t believe I’ll drop down either. I think we will fight multiple times. It’s crazy it’s happening because I’ve wanted this fight for a while, I’ve been talking s**t to Petr for a while, that little Russian. It’s finally here, it’s exciting.”