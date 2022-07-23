UFC London Results: Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall via TKO (Video)

Today’s UFC London event is headlined by a key heavyweight matchup featuring Curtis Blaydes taking on Tom Aspinall.

Blaydes (16-3 MMA) will enter the main event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Chris Daukaus. ‘Razor’ has gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming against Derrick Lewis.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA) currently boasts an eight-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of stoppage. The Brit earned a submission victory over Alexander Volkov in his most recent effort this past March.

Round one of the UFC London main event begins and Curtis Blaydes lands a 1-2 as Aspinall charges in. The fighters trade low kicks. A right hand from Blaydes and Aspinall goes down clutching his knee. This fight is over!

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022

Official UFC London Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Tom Aspinall via TKO (knee injury) in Round 1

