Jack Hermansson apologizes to Chris Curtis Following UFC London: “I’m a little bit disappointed with myself”

Jack Hermansson has offered an apology to Chris Curtis following their UFC London showdown.

The bout went the distance and in the end, it was Hermansson who won the fight via unanimous decision. There was a lot of jaw-jacking throughout the bout, mostly on Curtis’ end.

There was a moment where Hermansson fired back with his own verbal jousting but he’s regretting losing his cool.

During the UFC London post-fight press conference, Jack Hermansson detailed Chris Curtis’ frustration throughout their encounter (via MMAJunkie).

“I think he got frustrated with me moving, moving, moving. I just try to stay disciplined and stick to my plan,” Hermansson told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “I could see the frustration in him.”

Hermansson went on to apologize to Curtis for something he said during the fight.

“I can’t remember but he was like taunting me,” Hermansson said. “Then, something slipped from my tongue. I’m a little bit disappointed with myself there that I got caught up in that because I’m all about sportsmanship. I want the sport to be clean and after the fight, we should be good friends. I really apologize to Chris Curtis for that.”

Hermansson is hoping to get a decent name in the middleweight division for his next outing. He has two competitors in mind.

“… I would love to fight somebody (new). I’ve fought a lot of guys already inside those rankings, so somebody I haven’t fought. You’ve got Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker – two names I haven’t fought.” The win over Curtis was a good rebound victory for Hermansson. He was coming off a split decision loss to Sean Strickland back in February.