Calvin Kattar promises to take Dan Ige’s soul to earn stoppage win in Fight Island main event

Calvin Kattar expects to extend his winning streak and add another stoppage win to his record tomorrow night.

In the main event of Wednesday’s July 15 Fight Island card, Kattar is set to battle rising contender, Dan Ige. It is a very interesting fight, but for many, they believe Kattar should’ve fought a higher-ranked opponent. For him, he says he will have to fight them at some point, so he might as well make it now.

“No, man I’m not disappointed with any of these guys. I just want main events, big moment opportunities,” Kattar said on the second episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “There are tough guys ranked above me and behind me. We are in the UFC, we are in the top-15 fighting the best guys in the world. I don’t care what order I fight these guys in, I just want to stay busy and prove I’m the better fighter.”

This will be Kattar’s first five-round fight in the UFC which he is excited for. He knows he has the cardio to go five rounds and believes he will excel in the championship rounds if it gets there.

He also wouldn’t mind being a part of a five-round war and making this an iconic fight.

“I hear him saying something about the battle of the wills and I’m all for it. I’m ready to take anybody’s soul in there. That is better than a knockout and a submission sometimes, just running a guy into the ground,” he explained. “You see the iconic fights and they are the five-round wars. I’m ready for anything, I’m not just talking about, I’m ready to chase down my dreams by any means necessary against whoever they put in there with me.”

Entering this fight, the consensus is Calvin Kattar will be the better boxer while Dan Ige will look to wrestle. But, for the Massachusetts native, he expects to use his wrestling defense to keep it standing a score a stoppage win.

But, if the fight hits the mat, Kattar says he may try and earn his first UFC submission victory as well.

“Knockouts you can’t force, you just capitalize. I look for them a lot as you can tell and if the opportunity presents itself I’m going to take it. We don’t get paid per minute, five rounds is a lot of fight time,” he said. “We got the knockouts, but I would love to get a feather in the cap with a submission victory. He is a black belt but it makes for a good fight.”

In the end, for Calvin Kattar, he knows with a big stoppage win here can be part of a number one contender fight and plans on turning some heads on July 15.

“They keep having me flying under the radar here. I swear these performances are flying under the radar. I want to go out again and get a big stoppage win and try and remind these people I’m here to stay,” Kattar concluded. “It’s another opportunity for me and that’s all I can ask for. I’m going to turn some heads on July 15.”

