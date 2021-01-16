UFC Fight Island 7 Results: Carlos Condit defeats Matt Brown (Highlights)

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event is co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorites Matt Brown and Carlos Condit.

Brown (22-17 MMA) will be returning to action for the fist time since May, where he suffered a TKO to Miguel Baeza. Prior to that setback, ‘The Immortal‘ was coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders.

Meanwhile, Carlos Condit (31-13 MMA) returned to the win column in his most recent Octagon appearance, defeating Court McGee by unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ had suffered five straight defeats, including three losses by was of submission.

Round one of the UFC Fight Island 7 co-main event begins and both men come out quickly. Condit goes high with a kick while Matt comes forward with a right hand. Brown lands a low kick. Carlos Condit leaps into the pocket with a body kick followed by a low kick. Matt Brown ducks under a punch and drags Carlos down to the floor. He quickly moves to half guard. Matt appears to be bleeding but is still in top control as Condit regains full guard. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ is throwing elbows from off of his back. Matt Brown postures up and lands some punches. He moves to half guard back Condit quickly scrambles back to full guard position. Brown with a hammer fist. Condit looks to secure a triangle but Matt is wise to it. Carlos continues to roll against the cage in hopes of scrambling free. It doesn’t work and now Matt Brown moves to half guard. He lands a big body shot as Carlos scrambles back to his feet and lands a beautiful switch takedown. Brown rolls for a leg lock but winds up eating an elbow for his efforts. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Fight Island 7 co-headliner begins and Matt Brown comes forward early and lands a nasty standing elbow. That appeared to hurt Carlos Condit but he remains on his feet. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ circles and then leaps into the pocket with a kick to the body. Brown lands a jab and Condit slips and falls to the floor. He gets back up and Matt greets him with a low kick. The fighters clinch and Brown lands a knee. Condit fires back with a combination to the body. Matt Brown forces the former interim welterweight champion up against the cage. The fighters eventually break and Carlos Condit shoots in and lands a crafty takedown. He begins working from the full guard of Matt Brown. Just under two minutes remain in the second round. Condit moves to half guard after landing some good ground and pound. Brown’s face is a bloody mess now. More ground and pound from ‘The Natural Born Killer’. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Fight Island 7 co-main event begins and Carlos Condit accidently tags Matt Brown with a low kick to the groin. The referee immediately steps in and puts a stop to the action. Brown says he is ok and we restart. Condit fires off a nice combination that ends in a kick to the body. He shoots for a takedown but Brown is able to defend. The fighters clinch against the cage. Condit circles free and jumps on the back of Matt Brown. He is high on the back but adjusts to get a better position. This is not good for Brown with just over three minutes remaining. More strikes from Condit and the Brown scrambles and is able to take top position. He lands a good elbow as Condit searches for a triangle choke. Carlos scrambles back to his feet and lands a nice elbow. Matt Brown shoots in and takes him back down and returns fire with a big elbow of his own. Condit rolls for a kimura submission but Brown is able to defend. More shots from Matt. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Carlos Condit def. Matt Brown by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

