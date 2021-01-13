Matt Brown expects to be the first person to KO Carlos Condit in dominant performance

Matt Brown is eager to finally share the Octagon with Carlos Condit.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 7, Brown and Condit will finally fight one another after two previous bookings in 2013 and 2018 feel through due to Brown hurting his back and tearing his ACL.

After the fight was off for the second time, Brown thought he would never get the chance to share the Octagon with Condit.

“I’m happy to finally be able to make it to the fight, I had to pull out twice so far,” Brown said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m feeling very healthy, very strong and all signs point to a great performance.”

Entering this bout, Matt Brown is looking to return to the win column after a knockout loss to Miguel Baeza last time out. According to “The Immortal” he said the loss was all on him as he didn’t take Baeza seriously as he has been used to fighting OG’s of the game.

“The biggest takeaway was that I need to take every fight seriously. I kind of thought I would go out there and knock him out right away and almost did,” he explained. “I didn’t really respect who he was or his skills or what he could do. At my level of experience in age, I should know better. It was immature on my part.”

Now, against Condit, Brown has the motivation once again as he knows it will be a tough fight.

Although the former world champion in Condit snapped his losing streak last time out, Brown wasn’t too impressed with his performance. However, the 40-year-old is preparing for the best Condit there has been.

“It was a safe win. He played it pretty safe and didn’t take many chances. His confidence is back now and a good confidence booster for him,” Brown said. “I expect him to come out and throw fire, it will be different than his last fight. He didn’t look spectacular I guess. Court is the type of guy to not make you look spectacular.”

Regardless of their last performances, Matt Brown knows this is a much different fight. He says he had a phenomenal training camp and expects to be the first person to ever knock Condit out.

“I envision myself dominating this fight and not really a back-and-forth or a Fight of the Night. I can dominate this fight,” he said. “That is the plan (to KO him).”

If he does end up beating Condit, Brown believes that would be the biggest win of his career.

“Carlos is older, went on the losing streak and a lot of people say his best days are probably behind him. But to me, this would be the biggest win of my career. He is a former world champion,” Brown concluded.

Do you think Matt Brown will KO Carlos Condit?