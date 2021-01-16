Pros react after Carlos Condit defeats Matt Brown at UFC Fight Island 7

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorites Matt Brown and Carlos Condit.

Brown (22-17 MMA) was returning to action for the fist time since May, where he suffered a TKO to Miguel Baeza. Prior to that setback, ‘The Immortal‘ was coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders.

Meanwhile, Carlos Condit (31-13 MMA) had returned to the win column in his most recent Octagon appearance, defeating Court McGee by unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ had suffered five straight defeats, which included three losses by was of submission.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 7 co-main event proved to be the absolute war many were expecting. Matt Brown and Carlos Condit proceeded to throw down for fifteen straight minutes much to the delight of the fans in attendance and watching around the world. In the end, it was pretty clear that Condit had done enough to get his hand raised. With that said, the 30-27 scorecards came as a surprise to some fans and pundits.

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Carlos Condit def. Matt Brown by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Condit defeating Brown below:

Post-fight reactions to Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown:

