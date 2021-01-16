Pros react after Carlos Condit defeats Matt Brown at UFC Fight Island 7

Today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring fan favorites Matt Brown and Carlos Condit.

Brown (22-17 MMA) was returning to action for the fist time since May, where he suffered a TKO to Miguel Baeza. Prior to that setback, ‘The Immortal‘ was coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders.

Meanwhile, Carlos Condit (31-13 MMA) had returned to the win column in his most recent Octagon appearance, defeating Court McGee by unanimous decision. Prior to that victory, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ had suffered five straight defeats, which included three losses by was of submission.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 7 co-main event proved to be the absolute war many were expecting. Matt Brown and Carlos Condit proceeded to throw down for fifteen straight minutes much to the delight of the fans in attendance and watching around the world. In the end, it was pretty clear that Condit had done enough to get his hand raised. With that said, the 30-27 scorecards came as a surprise to some fans and pundits.

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Carlos Condit def. Matt Brown by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Damm I’m so fired up @IamTheImmortal is up next ! I had to chug a Red Bull to calm down . Let’s go Matt Brown #UFCFightIsland7 — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) January 16, 2021

#ufc hardcore fans are so excited right now 😄👊🏻 — Davey Grant (@DaveyGrantMMA) January 16, 2021

Scrap time!!! I’m buzzing for this one. #UFCFightIsland7 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) January 16, 2021

Should be a good one! #UFCFightIsland7 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 16, 2021

Two legends about to throw down! Old school! #FightIsland7 — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) January 16, 2021

Some great stuff by both guys so far! #UFCFightIsland7 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 16, 2021

Kid next to me has it even i have condit up two — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) January 16, 2021

I don’t know who is winning this final round?! Could be a draw? #UFCFightIsland7 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 16, 2021

Fantastic fight. Well done to both men. — michael (@bisping) January 16, 2021

That was a good fight from two welterweight legends @ufc #fightisland — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) January 16, 2021

Salute to the veterans for putting on a show 👏🏽 #UFConABC1 @CarlosCondit Matt Brown — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 16, 2021

Condit and brown some beast 👊🏼💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 16, 2021

