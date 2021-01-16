Pros react after Li Jingliang KO’s Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Fight Island 7

A welterweight bout featuring Santiago Ponzinibbio taking on Li Jingliang took place on the main card of today’s UFC Fight Island 7 event.

Ponzinibbio (27-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since November of 2018, where he had scored a sensational knockout victory over Neil Magny. The Argentinian standout is currently riding a seven-fight win streak, which includes victories over Mike Perry, Gunnar Nelson and Court McGee.

Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (17-6 MMA) was looking to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Neil Magny when he took to the Octagon this evening. The Chinese standout had gone 3-1 over his past four fights, which included two victories by way of TKO.

Tonight’s Ponzinibbio vs. Jingliang bout proved to be a one-sided affair. Although Ponzinibbio came forward with early pressure, all he seemed to do was absorb counter strikes from Li Jingliang. The Chinese standout landed a number of good punches and low kicks before putting Santiago Ponzinibbio down for good with a beautiful counter left hook (see that here).

Official UFC Fight Island 7 Result: Li Jingliang def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Jingliang defeating Ponzinibbio below:

This could be Fight of the night. — michael (@bisping) January 16, 2021

Big win for Li “TheLeech”!! I thought Ponzi would edge it out in a close one but Leech gets it done early in RD 1!#UFCFightIsland7 watch it here with us!https://t.co/yD0Mvk9K16 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 16, 2021

Knock out into side control. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 16, 2021

Man you gotta feel bad for Ponzinibio after 2 years off struggling, finally coming back and boom 💥 life is hard sometimes 🙏🏾 #UFCFightIsland7 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 16, 2021

Can’t fake it in this sport — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) January 16, 2021

Who would you like to see Li Jingliang fight next following his KO victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!