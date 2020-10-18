UFC Fight Island 6 Bonus Report: Brian Ortega snubbed after dominant win over Korean Zombie

The octagon remained on Yas Island for tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie.

The former featherweight title challengers, Zombie and Ortega, went toe-to-toe for twenty-five straight minutes this evening in Abu Dhabi. However, after five rounds of action it was clear that ‘T-City’ had done more than enough to earn a unanimous decision victory over ‘TKZ’.

With his dominant performance over Jung, Brian Ortega will now receive the next shot at current featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

The rest of the UFC Fight Island 6 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home bonuses, but Brian Ortega was not amongst those names.

Fight of the night: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war which served as the featured bout of tonight’s preliminary card. After three rounds of thrilling action Kutateladze was awarded a split-decision win over Gamrot by the judges in attendance (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Performance of the night: Jimmy Crute earned an extra $50k for his knockout of Modestas Bukauskas. The Australian standout was able to floor the Lithuanian fighter with a combination early in round one. Then, when Bukauskas got up, Crute sent him right back down with another combination for the fight-ending finish.

Performance of the night: Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made a huge statement in her flyweight debut this evening against Katlyn Chookagian. The Brazilian looked as ferocious as ever and eventually put her opponent away with a first round TKO victory after landing a pair of nasty shots to the body.

Rather surprisingly to many, Brian Ortega was snubbed of a performance bonus despite his lopsided unanimous decision victory over former title challenger The Korean Zombie this evening on Yas Island.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 17, 2020