The Korean Zombie issues statement following loss to Brian Ortega

A pivotal featherweight bout between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega headlined tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 event.

Saturday’s highly anticipated main event had huge high stakes as UFC President Dana White had recently revealed that the winner of tonight’s Zombie vs. Ortega fight would receive the next shot at current featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Chan Sung Jung (16-6 MMA), aka The Korean Zombie, was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC event in his homeland of South Korea. That evening in Busan, ‘TKZ’ recorded his second-straight TKO victory, stopping former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the very first round.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since suffering an ugly TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December of 2018. That setback served as the first of Ortega’s career. Prior to the loss ‘T-City’ had gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner and 14-0 as a professional.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 6 main event surprisingly turned out to be a one-sided affair. Ortega looked absolutely fantastic for twenty-five straight minutes battering The Korean Zombie with a barrage of punches and kicks. ‘T-City’ also earned a pair of knockdowns on route to a dominant decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 6 Result: Brian Ortega def. Korean Zombie by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, Chan Sung Jung took to social media where he issued the following statement for his supporters.

“I don’t remember round 3,4,5 I don’t remember, but it’s so amazing to see you fighting.. haha.. I have to find out why I lost when I lose the game.. the opponent was too high, south I was supposed to attract my opponent when I was in the middle of the day.. but I’m just a fool who hit such a elbow. Ortega did so well.. and it’s just that I’m so ashamed of myself right now. Thank you for your support though. Sorry.”

