UFC Fight Island 5 Results: Cory Sandhagen TKO’s Marlon Moraes (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 5 event in Abu Dhabi is headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring Marlon Moraes taking on Cory Sandhagen.

The former bantamweight title challenger, Moraes (23-6-1 MMA), will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a controversial split decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 245.

‘Magic’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming by way of TKO to the now-retired former champion in Henry Cejudo.

Meanwhile, Corey Sandhagen (12-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with Marlon Moraes looking to rebound from his recent submission loss to Aljamain Sterling. Prior to being stopped by ‘The Funk Master’, Sandhagen was riding a seven-fight win streak which included victories over Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker.

Round one of the UFC Fight Island 5 main event begins and Marlon Moraes starts things off with a low kick. He leaps in with a right hand that misses. Sandhagen with a low kick. Marlon returns fire but swings and misses. He wiffs with an overhand right that would have proved lethal. Cory with a good low kick. Marlon with a nice right hand over the top. He lands another. Sandhagen answers with a jab and then a low kick. He paws with his jab but eats a body kick from Moraes. ‘Magic’ swings and misses with a big right hand. Big shots from both fighters now. Cory Sandhagen with a hard low kick. Marlon Moraes goes high but misses the mark. A good low kick lands for Moraes. Sanghagen swings a misses with a hook. Marlon with a spinning back fist which is blocked. Moraes eats a big uppercut but stays on his feet. He lands a right hand that backs Sandhagen up. Cory with a side step and then a good combination. Another spinning back fist attempt from Marlon Moraes. Cory Sandhagen returns fire with a kick to the liver. Cory with a good kick to the body. Marlon counters with a left hook. Another body kick attempt from Sandhagen but Moraes catches it and earns a takedown to close out round one.

Round two of the UFC Fight Island 5 main event begins and Cory Sandhagen begins with a combination. He lands a good kick to the body followed by a question mark kick. Marlon Moraes fires back with a combination. Sandhagen with a spinning heel kick and Moraes is down. Unreal finish.

Official UFC Fight Island 5 Result: Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Moraes via KO

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 10, 2020