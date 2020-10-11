UFC Fight Island 5 Results: Edson Barboza defeats Makwan Amirkhani (Highlights)

The co-main event of UFC Fight Island 5 will feature an intriguing featherweight contest between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani.

Barboza (20-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event on Yas Island. The Brazilian made his featherweight debut this May in Jacksonville, but wound up dropping a split decision loss to Hawaiian standout Dan Ige.

Barboza’s most recent victory came back in December of 2018, when he scored a knockout victory over Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest.

As for Makwan Amirkhani (16-4 MMA), ‘Mr. Finland’ will enter UFC Fight Island 5 looking to build off the momentum from his first round submission win over Danny Henry this past July.

Amirkhani has gone 6-2 over his past eight Octagon appearance ahead of tonight’s co-main event.

Round one proved to be a competitive opening five minutes. However, in round to Edson Barboza would turn the tide in his favor scoring a pair of clean knockdowns. Despite the lopsided second round, ‘Mr. Finland’ would battle back in round three scoring an early takedown. However, Amirkhani’s efforts proved to little to late as Barboza went on to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Fight Island 5 Result: Edson Barboza def. Makwan Amirkhani by unanimous decision

