Matt Brown calls out Carlos Condit, ‘The Natural Born Killer’ responds

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown called out Carlos Condit following his win over Court McGee at UFC Fight Island 4 and Condit responded.

Condit snapped a five-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win over McGee on Saturday night. After suffering through the worst losing stretch of his legendary MMA career, Condit turned back the clock with a fantastic performance against McGee that saw him outstrike his opponent and get back into the win column for the first time since 2015.

Following the fight, fans and media wondered aloud who Condit could fight next. “The Natural Born Killer” recently suggested a rematch with long-time rival Nick Diaz, and with Diaz soon returning to the Octagon, that is certainly a possibility. But another possibility has emerged after Brown called Condit out. The two have been booked to fight previously but the fight never happened. In 2020, Brown wants the UFC to make this fight again.

Once I’m fully healed up I think it’s time for me and @CarlosCondit to fight! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 4, 2020

At the UFC Fight Island 4 post-fight press conference, Condit said that he is interested in both Diaz and Brown at this point in his career.

.@CarlosCondit still down to fight Matt Brown despite the fight falling through twice before. "Just bubble wrap that dude up." Watch full video: https://t.co/QGEpxlnwxl pic.twitter.com/rfzKGtCGDq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 4, 2020

“Either one. Yeah, I mean, there’s a number of matchups that are intriguing. Diaz, Matt Brown — we’ve been slated to fight several times. Yeah I mean, I dunno. We’ll see,” Condit said.

“Just bubble-wrap that dude (Brown) up so we make it to that f*cking fight.”

As noted, Condit and Brown were previously set to fight at UFC on FOX 9 in 2013 and then later at UFC on FOX 29, but Brown pulled out with injuries both times. With both men in the latter stages of their careers, it makes sense to book this fight as it’s a fan-friendly matchup that would surely be a contender for “Fight of the Night” on any card it lands on.

