Full betting odds released for UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 16: Holm vs. Aldana event.

In the main event, two of the top-10 women’s bantamweights in the UFC meet when Holly Holm takes on Irene Aldana. A former UFC champion, Holm has struggled the last few years to get on a winning streak. In her last fight, Holm defeated Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision to get back in the win column. As for Aldana, she has won five of her last six fights overall including a brutal KO over Ketlen Vieira in her last outing at UFC 245.

In the co-main event, a pair of heavyweights coming off of their first loss in the Octagon go at it as Yorgan de Castro meets Carlos Felipe. De Castro knocked out Justin Tafa in devastating fashion in his UFC debut before dropping a decision to Greg Hardy. As for Felipe, he lost a majority decision to Serghei Spivac in his UFC debut this summer.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN 16 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN 16 Odds

Holly Holm -110

Irene Aldana -110

Yorgan De Castro -270

Carlos Felipe +230

Germaine de Randamie -185

Julianna Pena +160

Dusko Todorovic -305

Dequan Townsend +225

Carlos Condit -140

Court McGee +120

Kyler Phillips -275

Cameron Else +235

Charles Jourdain -300

Josh Culibao +250

Jordan Williams -215

Nassourdine Imavov +165

Jinh Yu Frey -120

Loma Lookboonmee -120

Casey Kenney -220

Heili Alateng +185

Luigi Vendramini -175

Jessin Ayari +135

In the UFC on ESPN 16 headliner, Holm and Aldana both opened at -110 in a Pick ’em fight. That means a $110 bet on either fighter winning would win you $100.

In the UFC co-headliner, de Castro opened as a -270 betting favorite, with +230 odds on the underdog Felipe. That means a $270 bet would win you $100 if de Castro is victorious, while a $100 bet on Felipe would win you $230 if he pulls off the upset.

Who are you betting on based on the opening UFC on ESPN 16 odds?