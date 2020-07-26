UFC Fight Island 3 Results: Shogun Rua defeats Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 co-main event features a trilogy bout between light heavyweight legends Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rua (26-11-1 MMA), defeated Nogueira in both of the pairs previous matchups by decision, with their second contest at UFC 190 earning ‘fight of the night‘ honors.

Shogun Rua will enter tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3: ‘Whittaker vs. Till’ ‘event on a two-fight unbeaten streak. After scoring a TKO victory over Tyson Pedro in December of 2018, Shogun fought Paul Craig to a split draw this past November in Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Ryan Spann in his most recent effort at UFC 237.

Round one of the UFC Fight Island 3 co-main event begins and Shogun Rua starts off early with a hard low kick. He lands one to the body and then partially connects with a right. Another kick from Rua fails to hit the mark. He presses forward and pushes Nogueira up against the cage. Knees from Shogun now. Lil Nog responds with some body shots but Rua is clearly getting the better of these exchanges in the clinch. Nogueira breaks free and circles off the fence. He lands a nice straight left but Shogun quickly responds with a low kick. Another good low kick lands for Shogun Rua. The former champ misses with a left hook. He lands a right over the top but Nogueira eats it and presses forward. The former champ circles along the cage. Another good left lands for Nogueira. Shogun presses forward and forces the clinch against the cage. He breaks free and lands a right hand. Both men with big punches now. Nogueira with a big left. Shogun Rua shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately moves to half guard and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Fight Island co-main event begins and Rua quickly forces the clinch and pushes Rogerio back against the cage. Lil Nog breaks free and circles back to the center of the cage. Shogun Rua just misses with a left hook. He lands a nice kick to the body. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira responds with a left hand. That was a hard shot. He lands a takedown and begins working from the full guard of Shogun Rua. ‘Lil Nog’ with punches to the body and head of the former light heavyweight champion. Just over two minutes remain in the round. Shogun scrambles and gets back to his feet. He lands a nice left hand followed by a kick to the body. Rua shoots for a takedown but Nogueira defends. Rua with a hard right hand over the top. He lands a low kick. A big left now for Shogun. He follows that up with an inside low kick. Rogerio continues to press forward. He fires off a left hand. Rua avoids and circles out. He resets and the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Fight Island 3 co-main event begins and this will be the last five minutes (or less) of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira’s career. Shogun Rua with a nice body kick and then another. ‘Lil Nog’ with a left hand. Rua’s one eye is busted up. The former champ is pressing the action now. He lands a low kick but eats a jab from ‘Lil Nog’. Rua with a hard body kick. Just over two minutes remain. Shogun Rua continues to press. He lands another heavy body kick and then a right hand. Nogueira with a left but Shogun counters with a right. Rua with a low kick. Nogueira with a left hand. Shogun answers with a left hook and then a low kick. He tags Lil Nog with a right and then shoots in for a takedown. He gets it and begins working from the half guard of Nogueira. Less than one minute remains. Shogun with punches from the top.

Respect to the legend. 🇧🇷 Watch the final moments of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira's career. pic.twitter.com/hdldgqy7h4 — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2020

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Shogun Rua def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

