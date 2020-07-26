Pros react to Fabricio Werdum stopping Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Island 3

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 main card featured a interesting heavyweight matchup between Alexander Gustafsson and Fabricio Werdum.

The former multiple-time light heavyweight title challenger, Gustafsson (18-6 MMA), was making his heavyweight debut when he collided with Werdum this evening. The Swede had previously retired from MMA following his submission loss to Anthony Smith in June of 2019, but recently found the fire to get back in the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1 MMA) entered UFC Fight Island 3 looking to rebound this after suffering a split-decision loss to Aleksei Oleinik in his most recent effort at UFC 249. The former UFC heavyweight champion, Werdum, was looking to earn his first win since November of 2017 this evening in Abu Dhabi.

Tonight’s main card heavyweight matchup proved to be a quick contest. After Gustafsson charged in with an early flurry the fight hit the ground. At first the Swede had top position but that quickly changed and Werdum was able to secure a fight-ending armbar.

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Fabricio Werdum def. Alexander Gustafsson via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Werdum defeating Gustafsson below:

Ok time for the mauler at heavyweight!! #UFCFightIsland3 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 26, 2020

Beautiful armbar! So technical 🙌🏽 #UFCFightIsland3 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 26, 2020

Damn! I was so wrong! The Werdum that fought Oleinik isn’t the Werdum that showed up tn! Gustafsson looked good, but grappling really changes things if you don’t have all tools in the toolbox. Offensively and defensively. #UFCFightIsland3 #TheWeeklyScraps! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 26, 2020

I can watch that replay a million times. Such beautiful bjj work by Werdum! #UFCFightIsland3 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 26, 2020

Boa @FabricioWerdum muito bom ver você vencendo novamente! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 26, 2020

That was a totally different Werdum from the one that fought Oleinik. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 26, 2020

