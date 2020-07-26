Pros react to Shogun Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 3

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 co-main event featured a trilogy bout between light heavyweight legends Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

The promotions former light heavyweight champion, Rua (26-11-1 MMA), defeated Nogueira in both of the pairs previous matchups by decision, with their second contest at UFC 190 earning ‘fight of the night‘ honors.

Shogun Rua entered tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3: ‘Whittaker vs. Till’ ‘event on a two-fight unbeaten streak. After scoring a TKO victory over Tyson Pedro in December of 2018, the Brazilian had fought Paul Craig to a split draw this past November in Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9 MMA) entered tonight’s co-headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Ryan Spann in his most recent effort at UFC 237.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 3 co-main event proved to be another absolute war between the two Brazilian legends. Both men had their moments during the fifteen minute contest, but it was Shogun Rua who appeared to have a slight edge after three rounds of action. Two of the judges saw the bout in favor of the former UFC light heavyweight champion and thus the career of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira ends on a losing note.

Official UFC Fight Island 3 Result: Shogun Rua def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira via split-decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Rua defeating Nogueira below:

Legends of MMA square off once again!! Who takes the co main??? — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 26, 2020

Shogun broke the streets rules of this trilogy! NO TAKEDOWNS! #UFCFightIsland3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 26, 2020

Fun fact : Shogun was one of my favourite fighters when I first started watching Mma in 2006 #UFCFightIsland3 🤷🏾‍♂️ — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 26, 2020

Am I dreaming? Shogun vs Nogueira what a fight #UFCFightIsland @ufc — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) July 26, 2020

It truly does feel like a throwback PRIDE fight watching these two legends battle! #UFCFightIsland3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 26, 2020

Straight old school battle here — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 26, 2020

Fun scrap from the OG legends of the game! #UFCFightIsland3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 26, 2020

Wow mma legends! What a fight! So much respect for these guys over 60 fights combined and they still bring it! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 wow #UFCFightIsland3 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 26, 2020

Who would you like to see Shogun Rua fight next following his split decision victory over ‘Lil Nog’ this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 25, 2020