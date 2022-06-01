UFC featherweight Ryan Hall undergoes his 6th surgery in 14 months: “Not sure who has my voodoo doll, but if they could stop stabbing it, I would really appreciate that”

UFC featherweight Ryan Hall has undergone his 6th surgery in 14 months.

‘The Wizard’ has had his share of injuries and along with the COVID-19 pandemic the fighter was completely inactive in 2020.

Hall (9-2 MMA) last fought in December of 2021 at UFC 269 where he defeated Darrick Minner (26-13 MMA) by unanimous decision. Prior to that fight he suffered a loss to Ilia Topuria (12-0 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

An August 13, 2022 match-up was in the works for the featherweight fighter but it was not to be as Hall suffered a complete tear of his ACL in training. Hall will now be out of the Octagon for the entire year of 2022.

Ryan Hall took to Instagram to post an update on his health status today:

“6th surgery in 14 months today. Not sure who has my voodoo doll, but if they could stop stabbing it, I would really appreciate that…”

“Had just agreed to a fight on August 13th, but a bit of bad luck in training resulted in a complete tear of my ACL. Started the year really hoping to fight a bunch in 2022, as well as compete at ADCC, but with the recovery being what it is, that won’t be in the cards.”

“I’m very grateful to have the best group of friends and family I could ever hope for supporting me during this time. I know that, with their help, I’ll be able to work hard and grow through the experience.”

“Now that we’re on the other side of the procedure, can’t wait to get to work in rehab and be back better than ever in the early part of 2023.”

A very unfortunate series of events for Hall, with now 2 lost years, in 2020 and 2022.

We’ll have to wait and hope to see him back in the Octagon during 2023.