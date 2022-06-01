Sean Strickland shares his thoughts on Jon Jones: “Probably one of the greatest fighters of all time, besides the fact he likes to choke women”

Sean Strickland is sharing his thoughts on Jon Jones.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland shared his thoughts on one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones:

“Here’s the thing about Jon Jones. He hits women. The guy likes to do a lot of cocaine and have a good time. I respect the good time part, not the hitting women. He did get popped for steroids, which I think should ban you for life, but Jon Jones for me is probably one of the greatest fighters of all time, besides the fact he likes to choke women.”

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) does have a reputation both in and out of the Octagon. The fighter vacated the light heavyweight belt in August of 2020 and plans to make his debut in the heavyweight division some time this year.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Helen Yee also went on to ask Strickland if he had a message for his Twitter followers. It should be noted that ‘Tarzan’ was banned from the platform after a series of transphobic tweets.

Strickland responded with a few choice words:

“To the cancer of Twitter, I don’t think that I had people follow me that liked me. I think I had an 80% ‘go f**k yourself’ ratio on my comments. So to Twitter, f**k you guys, I don’t miss you, but I also f*****g love you and I also slightly miss you. And Instagram, we’re just gonna keep riding Instagram until we get kicked off and then just make another one. F**k them, f**k them.”

Strickland is well known for causing controversy and doesn’t mince words.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) is set to match-up with Brazilian, Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA) at UFC 276 on July 2, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Should Strickland come out victorious in the middleweight bout, he just may be put in contention for his first title shot.

Do you agree with Strickland’s comments about Jon Jones? Who will you be betting on for the win at UFC 276, Strickland or Pereira?