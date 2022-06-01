TJ Dillashaw shares his thoughts on “diabetes loving” Paddy Pimblett: “He’ll never be a champion”

TJ Dillashaw has shared his thoughts on ‘diabetes loving’ Paddy Pimblett.

Dillashaw believes Paddy ‘The Baddy’ needs to change his diet if he ever wants to be a UFC champion.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA), an up and coming lightweight star in the UFC, is apparently notably out of shape between fights. It has been reported that the Brit ballooned up to 202 pounds following his last bout with Kazula Vargas (12-5 MMA) in March of this year.

We will see Pimblett back in the cage in front of his hometown crowd matching up against Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA) on July 23, 2022 at UFC London.

Speaking on ‘The Schaub Show’, TJ Dillashaw had this to say about the Liverpool fighter (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He’s just loving diabetes. That’s like a recipe for destroying your body. I guess there’s one thing when I look at it: They can promote him the right way and do all this good stuff, and he’s got some stuff to grow and get into the higher echelons of the UFC, but if you keep that same work ethic that he has now, he’ll never be a champion.”

Continuing, ‘Killashaw’ said:

“You can’t have that down time like that. You can’t get that fat. You can’t get out of shape. It just proves the dedication to what you need to do. I’m not trying to pound on him or anything, but that’s something I think he’s going to have to figure out with age. He’s young. It’s a full-time job. This isn’t just wanting to be a fighter; you have to be a fighter.”

As for Dillashaw, (18-4 MMA), he last fought in July of 2021 defeating Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) by split decision. Dillashaw has since been recovering from a knee injury and is hoping to reclaim the UFC’s bantamweight championship in 2022.

Do you agree with TJ Dillashaw that Paddy Pimblett will never be a champion unless he gets control over his diet and exercise?

Will you be watching Pimblett vs Leavitt this summer? Who’s you’re pick for the win?

