UFC cuts three more fighters from roster

The UFC has cut three more fighters in an effort to bring down the size of its massive roster.

Last week, the UFC thinned its roster by four, parting ways with Mara Romero Borella, Iuri Alcantara, Jeff Hughes and Khadis Ibragimov.

On Wednesday, the promotion officially axed three more fighters in Ben Sosoli, Nadia Kassem and Dequan Townsend. News of these releases comes from MMA Fighting.

Sosoli, a heavyweight, was cut after being sentenced to 22 months in prison due to his involvement in a bar fight in his native Australia. The incident in question occured in September, 2019, when Sosoli, who was working as a bouncer in Jacksons Lounge Bar, knocked out a patron with such force that facial reconstruction surgery was required. The patron had reportedly been denied entry to the bar, but snuck in twice anyway, at which point Sosoli took action into his own, well-trained hands.

The 30-year-old has a pro MMA record of 7-3-0. He made his official Octagon debut in 2019, when he stepped into the cage with former NFL star Greg Hardy. Unfortunately, that fight ended as a no contest after Hardy used an inhaler between rounds. Sosoli competed in his final UFC bout in February of this year, when he was knocked out by Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Kassem, meanwhile, a 24-year-old who is also from Australia, went 1-2 in the UFC, first defeating Alex Chambers in her debut, then coming up short against Montana de la Rosa and Ji Yeon Kim. She’s 5-2 in sum.

The 34-year-old Townsend, finally, went winless across four UFC appearances, losing fights against Dalcha Lungiambula, Bevon Lewis, Devin Clark and most recently, Dusko Todorovic. He leaves the UFC with an overall record of 21-12.

