Greg Hardy issues statement following no-contest ruling at UFC Boston

UFC Heavyweight Greg Hardy was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Ben Sosoli on the main card of tonight’s UFC Boston event.

However, shortly after the conclusion of tonight’s fight card, Yahoo Sports Kevin Iole reported that the controversial fight had been changed to a no-contest.

The reason for the change was Hardy’s decision to use an inhaler while in his corner between rounds two and three.

The former NFL players actions spawned a plethora of negative reactions from fellow fighters on Twitter (see those here).

While many were shocked by Greg Hardy’s use of an inhaler, the fighters manager, Malki Kawa, took to social media where he claimed the device had been approved.

Ultimately that did not prove to be the case, as tonight’s Hardy vs. Sosoli fight has officially been ruled a no-contest.

Greg Hardy issued the following statement following the newly announced decision.

“I was in the ring, me and my coach asked the commission if it would be ok to use my inhaler and they said yes, so I took it.” Greg Hardy explained. “I’m still a new guy in this sport, I did what I do in every situation – I asked permission, I got permission and I did what I was told. In this fight, I wanted to prove I was a fighter. I said before the fight that I wanted to go out and put on a showcase and show the leaps and bounds that I’ve improved by. I was all about found the 15 minutes, showing some different weapons and not making so many rookie mistakes and just getting jabbed in the face.

Greg Hardy continued:

“It was a Din Thomas showcase, I have lots of weapons and a gas rank to use those consistently over all three rounds. Right now, we’re going back to the gym, put it together and let my team make the next decision.”