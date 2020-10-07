Tony Ferguson open to welterweight scrap with Nick Diaz

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is interested in bumping up to the welterweight division for a fight with returning fan favorite, Nick Diaz.

Ferguson has not fought since May, when he was defeated by Justin Gaethje, marking the end of a 12-fight unbeaten run. He was briefly linked to an October fight with Dustin Poirier, but that plan fizzled out, leaving him without a dance partner.

The long-time welterweight contender is now itching for a fight, and is willing to move up to the welterweight division to find one—specifically, for a fight with Nick Diaz.

Diaz has not fought since January, 2015, but recently laid out plans for another fight in early 2021. While he doesn’t have an opponent for his comeback yet, Ferguson is certainly a compelling option.

“I like to fight, if I don’t, I gotta bump up to 170,” Ferguson told ESPN (via MMA Mania). “I hear Nick Diaz is looking for competition.”

Ferguson, who won The Ultimate Fighter as a welterweight but has not fought in the division since 2011, claims the UFC doesn’t love the idea of him competing in the weight class. However, he’s confident he’s big enough to fight at 170 pounds and beyond.

“I’m a 170-pounder … UFC told me, ‘well you’re kinda small’ well I have a big frame,” Ferguson said. “All I was eating is like once a day because I was barely making ends meet. I got the frame for like a 205 pounder.”

Prior to his loss to Gaethje in May, which came by way of fifth-round TKO, Tony Ferguson had not lost since 2012 decision loss to Michael Johnson. Highlights of his fantastic unbeaten run include wins over Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Does a potential welterweight fight between Tony Ferguson and Nick Diaz interest you?