UFC commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors about special treatment

Following her historic UFC commentary debut, Laura Sanko addressed gross rumors about her.

Sanko became the first female in the modern era to serve as a commentator for a UFC card. Sanko joined the broadcast team alongside Michael Bisping and John Gooden for UFC Vegas 68. The event was headlined by a heavyweight tilt between Sergey Spivak and Derrick Lewis. Spivak picked up the victory via first-round submission.

Sanko first had success in the combat sports broadcasting space under the Invicta FC banner. She was signed by the UFC in short order and has spent several years with the company. Despite her work over the years, some gross rumors about Sanko getting “special treatment” have spread on social media.

Laura Sanko spoke to reporters ahead of UFC Vegas 68 and discussed the detractors on social media (h/t MMAMania.com).

“You’re always going to have detractors. I think women in particular get commented on in a particular vein that even men who are new to a role would never get. Any time you do something for the first time people are going to have something to say about it. I’m incredibly thankful that the reception has been overwhelmingly good.

“But on the way up there is a lot of questioning. I’ll just say it. The number of people I’ve supposedly slept with is just endless. It’s so long and it would be exhausting if it was true. I don’t see other well-respected voices in the sport get that.”

The UFC commentator said that social media can be a double-edged sword, but she’s grateful for her supporters. She said she hasn’t forgotten about the people who have followed her throughout her journey from Invicta, to LFA, to UFC.