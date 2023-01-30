Laura Sanko to make history at UFC Vegas 68 as first female color commentator in the Zuffa era

Laura Sanko will be making history this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68.

Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak are currently slated to headline the event at the UFC Apex this weekend. Other key matchups on the card include heavyweight contenders Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov colliding, as well as the return of Doo Ho Choi against Kyle Nelson.

While fans are surely excited to see names such as ‘The Black Beast’ return, we know now history will be made at UFC Vegas 68 as well. Earlier today, the promotion announced via press release that Laura Sanko would be on color commentary for the event.

The longtime UFC analyst got her start in Invicta, where she went 1-0 inside the cage. Not long after, Sanko became an interviewer for all-women’s MMA promotion. However, the last few years have seen her become a staple of the UFC. Specifically, Dana White’s Contender Series.

During that time, Laura Sanko routinely stated her goal to become the first female commentator in modern history. She will now get her chance this weekend at UFC Vegas 68.

“Taking the next step to join the UFC commentary team has been a goal of mine since I began my broadcast career,” Sanko stated in a press release. “It is an honor to walk in the footprint of Kathy Long 30 years after her appearance on UFC 1. I consider it a true privilege to be part of the team that is a voice to our incredible fans, communicating the fighting art of each man and woman who steps inside the UFC octagon.”

With the UFC’s announcement, Laura Sanko will join Kathy Long as the lone female commentators in the company’s history. ‘The Punisher’ was famously on the call for UFC 1 in 1993 alongside Bill Wallace and Jim Brown.

