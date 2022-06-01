Laura Sanko says she has no shortage of critics: “There is a whole contingent of people out there that think I got this job in some untoward and scandalous way”

UFC commentator and presenter Laura Sanko has admitted she still has an array of critics across social media.

Over the course of the last few years, Laura Sanko has become one of the most integral analysts on the UFC and ESPN roster. From her personality on the weigh-in shows to the tactical analysis she provides, Sanko knows the sport of mixed martial arts as well as any of her peers.

Alas, the modern day poison of Twitter and Instagram often allows for a lot of keyboard warriors, which Sanko revealed she’s had to deal with a fair bit in recent times during an interview with Blockasset.

“There is a whole contingent of people out there that think I got this job in some untoward and scandalous way,” Sanko said. “I can assure you that’s not how it happened.”

“It’s a weird thing because on one hand, people will be like, ‘She only has this job because she looks a certain way.’ And then the next comment will be, ‘Oh, she looks a certain way, so there’s no way she could possibly have anything intelligent to say,’” Sanko said. “Like anything, I’m learning to deal with it because it’s certainly something that’s ramped up more as the UFC has started to put me in these positions to have opinions.

“But it helps that the people who sit next to me – the Anthony Smiths of the world, the Rashad Evans’s of the world, the Michael Bispings, the Paul Felders, the Daniel Cormiers – that I think people can sense they have a certain amount of respect for me and therefore the fans should, as well. I really owe a lot to my male co-workers who are making a spot for me at the table.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

