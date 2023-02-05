UFC Vegas 68 Results: Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegs 68 event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak.

Lewis (26-10 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA) enters UFC Vegas 68 sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning TKO victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai in his most previous Octagon appearances. The ‘Polar Bear’ has put together a 6-3 record since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

Heavyweights closing the show!!@TheBeast_UFC and Sergei Spivac are making the walk NOW at #UFCVegas68! [ Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/RdoSxKhLT7 — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Round one of the UFC Vegas 68 main event begins and Sergey Spivak opens up with jabs. A left from Lewis and then a short uppercut. Spivak forces the clinch and gets a takedown. Derrick Lewis scrambles up and shakes Spivak off. That doesn’t last long as Spivak quickly gets him back down. Lewis up again but is quickly taken back down. Spivak looks to secure an arm triangle choke. He locks it in and ‘The Black Beast’ is forced to tapout. Wow, that was a quick one.

THE BIGGEST WIN OF SPIVAC'S CAREER!! The Polar Bear submits Derrick Lewis in round 1 to close the show at #UFCVegas68 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/D1NMlWUFKC — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 68 Result: Sergey Spivak def. Derrick Lewis via submission in Round 1

Who would you like to see Spivak fight next following his submission victory over Lewis this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!