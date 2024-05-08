Dan Hardy predicts Conor McGregor will use broken leg as “bait” at UFC 303
MMA analyst Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor will use his broken leg from three years ago as bait at UFC 303.
Next month, fans will finally see the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon. He’s gearing up for a comeback that has been three years in the making as he prepares to battle Michael Chandler.
As we know, one of the reasons why the Irishman has been out so long is due to his broken leg. He suffered it in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, and he’s been out of action ever since.
In a recent interview, the aforementioned Dan Hardy explained how McGregor could use that to his advantage.
Hardy’s McGregor/Chandler view
“I can’t underestimate McGregor’s ability. He’s done very special things at very tense and high pressured moments in his career, you know headlining in Dublin with Brandao, he just commanded that space so well. What he did to Aldo was an absolute masterpiece, I mean it hurt as an Aldo fan to watch it go down so quickly because I wanted to see more of the fight but he has an ability to control and manage and create illusions with range.”
“I think it will maybe change his approach, I think it might change his stance slightly but I also think that he’s going to be aware of that vulnerability and his fight IQ is going to allow him to turn that into a positive. So you might even see him leaving that leg out there as a target so he can punish Chandler for attacking it, you know, use it as bait. You just don’t see many people operate that high level and like McGregor’s even more interesting because he’s an operator at a very high level in one particular slither of MMA.”
Quotes via MMA News
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
