Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak.
Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (16-3 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 68 sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning TKO victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai in his most previous Octagon appearances. The ‘Polar Bear’ had put together a 6-3 record since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.
Tonight’s heavyweight main event did not make it out of the opening round. Sergey Spivak was able to get Derrick Lewis to the canvas in the early moments of the scrap and eventually locked up a fight-ending arm triangle choke. ‘The Black Beast’ had no choice but to tapout to the submission hold.
Official UFC Vegas 68 Result: Sergey Spivak def. Derrick Lewis via submission in Round 1
Ok we’re ready for Lewis let’s go
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023
It’s @Thebeast_ufc time! 🔥 #UFCVegas68
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 5, 2023
I stayed up til 3am for this I need a performance bonus for myself
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023
A FLAWLESS victory for Serghei Spivac! #UFCVegas68 pic.twitter.com/AqUNpPVx6l
— UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023
I’m hurt
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 5, 2023
That was a huge statement by Spivac! #ufcvegas68
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 5, 2023
Smooth from Spivac. Rolled Lewis right into a head and arm choke.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 5, 2023
Serghei Spivac with a respectful message for Jon Jones after #UFCVegas68 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q4odXYDmH2
— UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023
