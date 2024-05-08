Islam Makhachev promises “something special” against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has promised something special against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.
In just a few weeks, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. In the eyes of many, this serves as Poirier’s last chance to finally claim undisputed gold in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As you can imagine, the intensity is high – but Makhachev doesn’t appear to be feeling the pressure.
It makes sense, given that he’s coming off the back of two wins over former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. As we know, though, there’s been a lot of criticism over the lack of ranked contenders that Islam has actually defeated.
RELATED: Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302
In a recent tweet, Makhachev sent a short and sweet message out to let fans know what they can expect at UFC 302.
June first something special for you 👊
— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 7, 2024
Makhachev’s big plan
“June first something special for you [fist emoji].”
We’ve all seen the incredible development of Islam’s game over the course of the last few years. He has continually improved and in this bout, he’ll want to go out there and make a real statement. Of course, he’s coming up against a man in Dustin Poirier who is incredibly hungry to win the strap and end his career on a high.
The stakes are massive and that goes without saying. In terms of what the champ could mean, nobody really knows. We’ve seen how much he’s been able to improve his striking in his last few outings and if he can get a finish on the feet against ‘The Diamond’, he really will put the division on notice.
What do you expect to happen when Islam Makhachev defends the gold against Dustin Poirier? How confident are you that he’ll get the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC