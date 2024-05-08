Islam Makhachev promises “something special” against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has promised something special against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

In just a few weeks, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. In the eyes of many, this serves as Poirier’s last chance to finally claim undisputed gold in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. As you can imagine, the intensity is high – but Makhachev doesn’t appear to be feeling the pressure.

It makes sense, given that he’s coming off the back of two wins over former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. As we know, though, there’s been a lot of criticism over the lack of ranked contenders that Islam has actually defeated.

RELATED: Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

In a recent tweet, Makhachev sent a short and sweet message out to let fans know what they can expect at UFC 302.