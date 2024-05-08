Alexandre Pantoja reiterates desire for superfight against Demetrious Johnson
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has made it clear that he’s interested in a future showdown with Demetrious Johnson.
At UFC 301, Alexandre Pantoja just about managed to successfully defend his UFC flyweight championship. He saw off the challenge of Steve Erceg in what proved to be a really competitive encounter.
Now, there’s no disputing that he is the king of the flyweight division. Of course, the original ruler at 125 pounds was none other than the legend Demetrious Johnson.
In a recent interview, Pantoja made it crystal clear that he’d be interested in throwing down with ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the future.
Pantoja wants Johnson
“He’s the GOAT. How can I not say that?” Pantoja said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I think right now, I think [with] two title defenses, I can speak a little bit about that [fight], because I have huge respect for Demetrious Johnson. I can’t try to compare myself with him. And I think right now I can say something, I have more [credentials] to put on the table [than before], and I think that’s a dream for me. I don’t like to say I have dreams, because I want to live everything I have in my life. I think to live is better [than] to dream, you know? But if I’m dreaming of something, it’s a fight with Demetrious Johnson.
“If he doesn’t [want the] fight, maybe I go to the gym and train with him or [have] a hard sparring [session with him]? I don’t know. But I have so much respect for him.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
