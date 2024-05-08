Sean Strickland’s coach shares prediction for Paulo Costa fight at UFC 302

Eric Nicksick, the head coach of Sean Strickland, expects his fighter to finish Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Strickland is set to fight Costa in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey. It’s a highly-anticipated bout, and heading into the fight, Strickland is a sizeable -200 favorite and Nicksick agrees as he expects his fighter to return to the win column with a stoppage win.

“I think Sean can get him out of there by Round 4, Round 5,” Nicksick said to James Lynch of Sportskeeda.

Although the fight is just a co-main on a pay-per-view, it will be five rounds, which Nicksick believes favors Strickland. Nicksick points to Strickland’s non-stop pressure and cardio as a tool that the former champ utilizes so well. But, Nicksick thinks if Strickland uses his full MMA skillset it will make it an easier fight at UFC 302 against Paulo Costa.

“I feel it definitely favors us, in our durability, our pressure and the pace that Sean is able to keep on. We see what Sean is able to do in five rounds, he’s a gas pedal guy, he’s going to stay in your face. I feel like it does favor us in a five-rounder,” Nicksick said of Sean Strickland… “There are elements that we need to address, especially in a five-round fight. It’s important to utilize a full MMA skillset, you’ve heard me say this time and time again with Sean. Will he listen? Probably not.”

Sean Strickland is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis back at UFC 297 in January to lose his middleweight title. The loss also snapped his three-fight winning streak, but the hope for Nicksick is, that Strickland can finish Costa at UFC 302 and get another title shot with a win.

Strickland enters the bout at UFC 302 with a record of 28-6 and is ranked No. 1 at middleweight.