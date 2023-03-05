UFC 285 Results: Bo Nickal stops Jamie Pickett in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 285 main card is kicked off by a middleweight matchup featuring Bo Nickal taking on Jamie Pickett.

Nickal (4-0 MMA) will be making his official UFC debut this evening. The former three-time NCAA Division I National Champion went 2-0 on Dana Whtie’s Contender Series, scoring first-round stoppages in both of those contests.

Meanwhile, Jamie Pickett (13-9 MMA) will enter UFC 285 with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Nightwolf’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses against opponents Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Bo Nickal swings and misses with a wild head kick attempt. He actually fell to the floor throwing that strike. He gets up and immediately forced the clinch. He locks up a choke hold and moves to take the back. Nickal with an arm-triangle choke. This is starting to get tight. Bo needs to move to side control. He’s still partially tied up in half guard. The wrestling prodigy seems to be content with this position. He cranks the hold and Pickett is forced to tap. Another first round finish for Bo.

Official UFC 285 Result: Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett via submission in Round 1

Who would you like to see Nickal fight next following his submission victory over Pickett tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!