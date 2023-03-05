UFC 285 Results: Shavkat Rakhmonov stops Geoff Neal in Round 3 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 285 main card lineup features a key welterweight contest between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Geoff Neal.

Neal (15-4 MMA) will enter the bout on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Vicente Luque. ‘Handz of Steel’ has gone 7-2 since joining the UFC ranks back in February of 2018.

Meanwhile, Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA) will be looking to improve to 5-0 in the UFC when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Nomad’ has scored stoppage wins in all four of his first promotional appearances, finishing the likes of Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres, Carlston Harris and most recently Neil Magny.

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Shavkat Rakhmonov opens with a head kick. He quickly forces the clinch and the pair start to battle against the cage. Geoff Neal breaks free and lands a good right hand. ‘Nomad’ with a right. Neal responds with a 1-2 combination. Rakhmonov answers with a pair of right hands. He follows that up with another. He forces the clinch and looks for a trip. Neal defends and breaks free. Shavkat with another good right. Geoff Neal with a high kick that appears to connect. Rakhmonov answers with a good combination. This fight is a banger. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Both men land kicks to the body. Shavkat Rakhmonov with a head kick and then a combination. Neal appears to have been busted open from that series of strikes. ‘Nomad’ with another right hand. He forces the clinch and then unloads a combination. Geoff Neal is on the retreat. A big left now from Shavkat. Geoff Neal responds with a big counter punch. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and these welterweight warriors are right back to trading leather. Shavkat Rakhmonov is working the body a lot to start off this round. He forces the clinch and lands a good knee to the body. He looks for a trip takedown but Geoff Neal is able to defend and break free from the clinch. ‘Handz of Steel’ with a combination. Rakhmonov answers with a right. He goes to the body with a kick. Neal replies with a good three-punch combination. Shavkat continues to work the body. He lands a kick and then a knee. Ninety seconds remain in the round. More kicks from ‘Nomad’. Geoff Neal responds with a good combination. The fighters trade smiles. Now they are back to trading shots. Neal with a low kick. He needs to throw some more of those and mix things up. Shavkat Rakhmonov with a good right hand. Neal forces the clinch and lands a left to close out the round.

The third and final round begins and Shavkat Rakhmonov opens with a pair of head kicks. Geoff Neal with a left hand. Another head kick from ‘Nomad’. Neal with a good left and Shavkat is rocked. He tries to get a takedown but Geoff shrugs him off. Good jabs now from Rakhmonov. This fight is a war. The fighters clinch up and trade shots. Shavkat with a nice knee on the break. Neal with a good combination from range. Shavkat Rakhmonov answers with a huge right hand. Neal is rocked. A big knee from ‘Nomad’. He follows up with huge elbows in the clinch. Geoff’s face is a mess now. Rakhmonov looks for a takedown. He has Neal’s back but they’re still standing. Good knees to the thigh now from Shavkat Rakhmonov. He follows that up with a knee the body. He locks up a choke from the standing position and this one is all over.

Official UFC 285 Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal via submission in Round 3

