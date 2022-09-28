Bo Nickal takes less than a minute to dispose of Donovan Beard on DWCS (Video)

UFC newcomer Bo Nickal earned his contract in a big way last night by disposing of Donovan Beard in style on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Upon making his first Contender Series appearance against Zachary Borrego on August 9, it was immediately clear for all to see that Bo Nickal was special. The 26-year-old wrestling sensation earned a developmental deal with the UFC after seeing off the challenge of Borrego with ease, before going on to dismantle Donovan Beard last night in ruthless fashion.

Nickal was able to drop Beard with an overhand shot before locking in a nasty triangle choke, cementing his status as one of the most exciting talents in all of mixed martial arts right now.

The youngster has grabbed the attention of the masses and that’s certainly true for UFC president Dana White, a man who hasn’t been able to stop singing his praises in the last 24 hours.

Nickal is just 3-0 since turning pro in June, when he debuted for Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC promotion. His goal has always been to make an impact and we’re pretty confident in saying he’s doing a good job of that, to the point where it’s hard to picture him losing anytime soon – depending on the level of competition that the UFC puts him against, of course.

We all know there are no easy fights when you get to this kind of elite level but Bo has made it look so simple at such an early stage that it’s intriguing to think about how he’ll perform when tasked with battling some of middleweight’s finest.

What are your thoughts on the rise of Bo Nickal? Do you think he has the potential to become a UFC champion or do you think it’s too early to tell? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

