Pros react after Cody Garbrandt defeats Trevin Jones at UFC 285

A bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Trevin Jones served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 285 event.

Garbrandt (13-5 MMA), a former bantamweight champion, had entered the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘No Love’ was coming off a TKO loss to Kai Kara-France in his most previous effort in December of 2021 at UFC 269.

Meanwhile, Trevin Jones (13-10 MMA) was looking to rebound from a three-fight losing skid when he squared off with Cody Garbrandt this evening. ‘5 Star’ was coming off back-to-back decision setbacks to Raoni Barcelos and Javid Basharat in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s featured prelim did not result in the thrilling back and forth affair that most fans were hoping for. Trevin Jones landed a total of five significant strikes in the opening two rounds, while Cody Garbrandt was able to land some hard body kicks and two big takedowns. ‘5 Star’ finally found his groove in the third and final round but it proved to be too little too late.

Official UFC 285 Result: Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garbrandt vs. Jones’ below:

Let’s go No Love time to go crazy 💪🏾 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 5, 2023

Excited for this one @ufc 🔥 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 5, 2023

Cody’s scared to step into the fire #UFC285 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 5, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Cody Garbrandt defeating Trevin Jones tonight at UFC 285:

No Love back in the win column! 💔@Cody_Nolove takes the decision over Trevin Jones to close the #UFC285 Prelims 👏 pic.twitter.com/56LbrkMEvR — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Happy for Cody !! 🙌 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 5, 2023

Who would you like to see Cody Garbrandt fight next following his decision victory over Trevin Jones tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!