Pros react after Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Tonight’s UFC 284 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA) was looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faced reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) this evening.

Islam had captured the promotion’s 155lbs title last October at UFC 280, submitting Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke. That victory served as Makhachev’s eleventh win in a row and fifth straight finish.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski was making the jump up to lightweight following four straight defenses of his featherweight title. ‘The Great’ had most previously competed at UFC 276 in July of 2022, where he scored a lopsided victory over Max Holloway.

Tonight’s UFC 284 main event proved to be an absolute war. Both men landed big shots that resulted in knockdowns. Although Alexander Volkanovski had a dominant round five, it proved to be too little too late for the featherweight kingpin. After twenty-five minutes of action, Islam was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 284 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ below:

I am really interested to see how strong volk is compared to Islam… he says he’s strong and I’ve seen it but not with someone the caliber of Islam! HERE. WE. GO. #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Excited for this one !!! P4p!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 12, 2023

P f p lfg 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Here weeee goooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

@MAKHACHEVMMA Your first title defense and you are ready!!! You got this brother! — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) February 12, 2023

This crowd is on fire !!!!! #UFC284 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

Great 1st round…can‘t wait for the next one #UFC284 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 12, 2023

You call out the little guy. The little guy might kick ya ass — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

Islam needs to press and be more aggressive with his takedown attempts. Use the cage. #UFC284 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 12, 2023

Omg I’m screaming rn this is a fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Hell of a main event so far #UFC284 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) February 12, 2023

Nah this is savage! 10-8 Volkanovski for that!! #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Islam seems tired — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284:

Would love to see this fight again !! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 12, 2023

What a fucken fight!!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

Volk!!! Beat his ass — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) February 12, 2023

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Awesome fight for sure! #UFC284

I though Islam won as well. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 12, 2023

So mad I can’t be in front of a tv to see this right now. Just looking at tweets. Sounds an awesome main event . — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 12, 2023

