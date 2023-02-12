x
Pros react after Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

Tonight’s UFC 284 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA) was looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faced reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) this evening.

Islam had captured the promotion’s 155lbs title last October at UFC 280, submitting Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke. That victory served as Makhachev’s eleventh win in a row and fifth straight finish.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski was making the jump up to lightweight following four straight defenses of his featherweight title. ‘The Great’ had most previously competed at UFC 276 in July of 2022, where he scored a lopsided victory over Max Holloway.

Tonight’s UFC 284 main event proved to be an absolute war. Both men landed big shots that resulted in knockdowns. Although Alexander Volkanovski had a dominant round five, it proved to be too little too late for the featherweight kingpin. After twenty-five minutes of action, Islam was awarded the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 284 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284:

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his victory over Alexander Volkanovski this evening in Perth? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

