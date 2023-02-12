x
Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett at UFC 284

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 284 event was co-headlined by an interim featherweight title fight featuring Yair Rodriguez taking on Josh Emmett.

Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega via TKO in July of 2022. ‘El Pantera’ had gone 3-1 over his past four previous fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against former 145lbs title holder Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main attraction sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar. The 37-year-old American had gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall prio to tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s UFC 284 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Yair Rodriguez. ‘El Pantera’ battered Josh Emmett with kicks and punches before eventually finishing the fight with a triangle choke on the ground

Official UFC 284 Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rodriguez vs. Emmett’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Yair Rodriguez defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284:

