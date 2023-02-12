Pros react after Yair Rodriguez defeats Josh Emmett at UFC 284

Tonight’s UFC 284 event was co-headlined by an interim featherweight title fight featuring Yair Rodriguez taking on Josh Emmett.

Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega via TKO in July of 2022. ‘El Pantera’ had gone 3-1 over his past four previous fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against former 145lbs title holder Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main attraction sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar. The 37-year-old American had gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall prio to tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s UFC 284 co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Yair Rodriguez. ‘El Pantera’ battered Josh Emmett with kicks and punches before eventually finishing the fight with a triangle choke on the ground

Official UFC 284 Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Rodriguez vs. Emmett’ below:

I’m taking Islam but I can’t count out a guy like Volk. He’s a winner and has a high level fight IQ. He’s expected to lose and has nothing to lose. I think it will be competitive https://t.co/gnoQuck4zo — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

This fight is what the sport of MMA is all about: The best fighting the best. Respect to @MAKHACHEVMMA & @alexvolkanovski LFG 🔥🔥🔥#UFC284 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 12, 2023

I’m all reality it feels good to have fought and shared the octagon with both co main event and main event, it’s a hell of a journey and the more I watch these fights the more of these special people in their own ways I love challenging myself against. God bless this sport🙏🏼@ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

Come on volk, let’s go. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

@MAKHACHEVMMA Your first title defense and you are ready!!! You got this brother! — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) February 12, 2023

Here we go. P4P kings #UFC284 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 12, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Yair Rodriguez defeating Josh Emmett at UFC 284:

Such an amazing martial artist!! One of the most diverse fighters I’ve ever seen! Congrats @panteraufc #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

