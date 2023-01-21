UFC 283: ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ Weigh-In Results

UFC 283 takes place tomorrow, Saturday January 21, 2023, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event, it will be former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) vs. Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) battling it out for the vacant title.

Teixeira, 43, is coming off a loss to Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) this past June, and looking to get back in the win column.

Hill, 31, is coming into the Octagon sporting 3 wins in his last 3 fights, most recently defeating Thiago Santos (22-11 MMA) by TKO in August of last year.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA) and former champ and current interim titleholder Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA) will meet for the fourth time in a rematch with the title at stake.

Figueiredo, 35, last fought and defeated ‘The Assassin Baby’ by unanimous decision in January of 2022.

Moreno, 29, is hot off a TKO win against Kai Kara France (24-10) at UFC 277 last July.

All four title-fight competitors made weight as did the other 26 fighters on the card.

The Official UFC 283 Weigh-In results are listed below:

MAIN CARD

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Melquizael Costa (155) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (263) vs. Jailton Almeida (232)

Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135)

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Zarah Fairn (146) vs. Josiane Nunes (145.5)

Daniel Marcos (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)

Will you be watching UFC 283 tomorrow? Who are you picking to come out with the championship belts?

