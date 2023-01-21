Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.

As of now, the former champion’s return is yet to be announced. While Dana White noted that McGregor’s most likely comeback opponent will be Michael Chandler, not much else is known in regard to his return.

Conor McGregor discusses Dana White’s Power Slap League

It seems that he might not return at all, as he might just become the commentator for the Power Slap League. The controversial upstart combat sports promotion was founded by White late last year, with the debut coming on TBS earlier this week. The debut was previously postponed due to the UFC president slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve.

The debut of the show pulled in under 300,000 viewers, and a highly-negative reaction from audiences. However, it seems that Conor McGregor was entertained, as he revealed on Twitter. There, he teased he could become the Joe Rogan of the promotion, likely meaning a move to the commentary booth.

If anything, power slap is showing the importance of turning back your shoulder and torquing your torso into the shot. “Turning of the hip” potentially the wrong terminology being used. Hips less important? Possible also. Turn your shoulder back and torque fully into strike! K.O. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2023

Stabilize the hips. Turn the shoulder. Torque the torso. KO! Where’s my belts and my cash. Yup the Keano fella hahahaja! Classic 🇮🇪☘️ https://t.co/MQKYVgpzOL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2023

Interesting question. It would have to be better to take it relaxed. However, with eyes fully on the slap at all time. 100%! Full awareness with a relaxed brace I would say is best. Then all you can do is pray the opponents sum of force x velocity is less than needed. https://t.co/K4ThJtmGZO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2023

I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2023

