Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy set to make bare knuckle boxing debut at BKFC KnuckleMania 3

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is set to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC KnuckleMania 3.

Bare Knuckle FC KnuckleMania 3 takes place on Friday, February 17th at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM.

BKFC president, Dave Feldman, announced the news of Hardy’s debut at the KnuckleMania 3 pre-fight press conference yesterday, January 19th.

Speaking at the press conference, Hardy said:

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. This is what I do. Big-time shows, big-time events. I hope ya’ll don’t miss it. Buy the tickets, because it’s going to be entertaining as hell. I never let you down. I never quit on you. Either I leave on a stretcher, or they leave on a stretcher, and it’s about to happen again. It’s about to be amazing. How can you not be excited about this?”

Greg Hardy will be facing Josh Watson, a two-fight BKFC veteran.

Watson is coming off of a first-round knockout win over Kyle McElroy at BKFC 28 this past August.

Hardy, an ex-NFL defensive end, turned fighter, found early success in his UFC career with victories over Maurice Greene, Yorgan de Castro and Juan Adams. But then Greg Hardy (7-5 MMA) lost 3 fights in a row in the Octagon before parting ways with the UFC in 2022 after finishing out his contract.

The 34-year-old ‘Prince of War’ has competed twice in professional boxing, knocking out Mike Cook last October and defeating Hasim Rahman Jr. by unanimous decision in November.

Are you looking forward to Hardy’s bare knuckle boxing debut? Do you think he can defeat Josh Watson?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!