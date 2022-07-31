Kai Kara-France speaks out following UFC 277 loss to Brandon Moreno: “I’ll be back!”

Kai Kara-France has let his fans know that he plans on getting back on the horse following his UFC 277 loss.

Kara-France was in a pivotal flyweight matchup against Brandon Moreno on July 30. The two competed for the interim UFC Flyweight Championship inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

While Kara-France shined in spots, he ultimately couldn’t get the job done on this night. He was stopped by Moreno via body kick and punches.

Despite the loss, Kai Kara-France is in good spirits. Here’s the quick message he delivered on his Instagram Stories.

“I’ll be back! Much love!”

Ahead of the Moreno fight, Kara-France was obviously hoping to mix it up with the main champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

During an episode of The MMA Hour, Kai Kara-France discussed wanting to make Figueiredo eat his words.

“The division moves forward, and me and Brandon get to square off. I thought Brandon won their last fight, in my eyes, I am fighting the best guy. Oncce I get past Brandon, I can fight Figgy. I can shut him and his coach up, they talk a lot. Henry Cejudo and his coach Eric [Albarracin] saying, ‘Bring Izzy [Adesanya] in the corner when we beat you because we want to get that one back.’

“What is that even, I don’t even understand why they even need to hold on to that. I guess it has to do with the Paulo Costa thing and the backstory behind that and the bad blood, but that was a long time ago. Like bro, are you still thinking about that? There’s bigger and better things to worry about.”

Kara-France will have to go back to the drawing board if he expects to get back in title contention. Time will tell if he can dust himself off and return to the 125-pound title hunt.