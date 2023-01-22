UFC 283 Results: Gilbert Burns stops Neil Magny in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 283 main card features a key welterweight battle between Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny.

Burns (20-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since dropping a decision to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (27-9 MMA) most recently competed in November of 2022, where he scored a submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights overall.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and the fighters square off in the center of the Octagon. Magny leaps in with a low kick and punch. Gilbert Burns replies with a right hand. Neil is pawing with his jab to keep Burns at bay. He lands a kick to the body. Burns counters with a jab and then shoots in and scores a big takedown. He moves to half guard and is looking to get to full mount. Neil Magny scrambles but ‘Durinho’ passes to side control. Burns with a short elbow. Magny scrambles but Burns maintains the side control position. Ninety seconds remain in the opening frame. Burns moves to full mount. This is a terrible position for Magny. Gilbert moves for an arm-triangle. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 283 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny via submission in Round 1

