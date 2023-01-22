Pros react after Johnny Walker TKO’s Paul Craig at UFC 283

A light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker kicked off tonight’s UFC 283 main card lineup from Rio de Janeiro.

Craig (16-6-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir in his most recent effort last July. Prior to that setback, ‘Bearjew’ had put together a four-fight winning streak, scoring stoppage victories over Gadzhimurad Antigulov, Shogun Rua, Jamahal Hill and Nikita Krylov.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) was returnig to action for the first time since September’s UFC 279 event, where he scored a submission victory over Ion Cutelaba. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Brazilian, as Walker had previously suffered setbacks to Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos.

Tonight’s ‘Craig vs. Walker’ fight resulted in a violent hammer-fist finish from the hometown Brazilian. Craig attempted to get the fight to the floor at the midway point of the opening round but began eating some heavy hammer fists for his troubles. Those strikes eventually put the Scotsman down and a few more resulted in the fight being waved off.

Official UFC 283 Result: Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig via TKO at 2:16 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Craig vs. Walker’ at UFC 283:

Great fight for main card opener. Tough fight for both men. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Johnny Walker defeating Paul Craig at UFC 283:

Johnny Walker with that crazy power #UFC283 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) January 22, 2023

🤩🤩 that was nice

#UFC283 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 22, 2023

The unpredictable striking of Walker is nasty! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

First wrong pick 🤷🏽‍♂️ — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

Much needed win for Walker! He Showed that walker power #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Who would you like to see Johnny Walker fight next following his TKO victory over Paul Craig at tonight’s UFC 283 event in Brazil? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!