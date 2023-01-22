x
Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno.

The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. The pair had gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent contest by unanimous decision.

Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA) entered UFC 283 having gone 6-1-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (21-6-2 MMA) was 6-1-2 over his past nine Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s UFC 283 co-headliner proved to be a coming out party for Brandon Moreno. The Mexican standout was able to outclass the champion in the opening two rounds before landing a big punch in round three that caused Figgy’s eye to close up. After the doctor came in and took a look between rounds, it was decided that Deiveson Figueiredo could not continue.

Official UFC 283 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283:

Who would you like to see Brandon Moreno fight next following his victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at tonight's UFC 283 event in Brazil?

