Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283

Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno.

The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. The pair had gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent contest by unanimous decision.

Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA) entered UFC 283 having gone 6-1-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (21-6-2 MMA) was 6-1-2 over his past nine Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s UFC 283 co-headliner proved to be a coming out party for Brandon Moreno. The Mexican standout was able to outclass the champion in the opening two rounds before landing a big punch in round three that caused Figgy’s eye to close up. After the doctor came in and took a look between rounds, it was decided that Deiveson Figueiredo could not continue.

Official UFC 283 Result: Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4’ below:

Deiveson Figueiredo is going to win the rubber match of the quadrilogy with Brandon Moreno. He's too dangerous, too powerful, too fast and too good! The God of War is here! 🇧🇷 #UFC283 Full UFC 283 Preview brought to you by @betonline_ag, PLACE YOUR BETS! https://t.co/eVSSfrEeqc pic.twitter.com/01E4IcIpY3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 21, 2023

Last time these 2 will ever fight? Who wins? — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

Vamos Brandon 🇲🇽 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

Hoping the removal of James Krause from Moreno’s corner isn’t a huge mental factor in this. I want both guys at their best so we can see who comes out on top the baddest man at Flyweight! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

This is special. This is history. The Quadrilogy is upon us. LFG @Daico_Deiveson 🇧🇷🔥 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023

This next fight is hard to call…I feel like figgy & Moreno are just destined to fight each other forever lol…I’m picking Moreno. Gonna be a good fight either way! Let’s goooo #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Here we go 😎 #UFC283

Let’s go Moreno — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 22, 2023

Excited for another war! Lets go boys! #UFC283 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) January 22, 2023

1-0 Moreno — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Figgy hits like a lightweight, but Moreno starting to find him #UFC283 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 22, 2023

Figueiredo is the dirtiest fighter in the #ufc #UFC283 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023

Give me Fegureido! Number 1 easy fight in the flyweight division! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 22, 2023

2-0 Brandon — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

They are already booking Figgy x Moreno V #UFC283 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 22, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Brandon Moreno defeating Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283:

Moreno is a savage! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 22, 2023

Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

That was a strong performance from Moreno 👏🏼 #UFC283 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

Nothing dirty at all, clean shot by the new champion Brandon Moreno! #UFC283 he really outclassed Figgy tonight. He was cruising — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 22, 2023

Can we finally move on from this fight?! 😂 Pantoja up next. #UFC283 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) January 22, 2023

That's a no contest. Come on Herb Dean. #UFC283 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023

